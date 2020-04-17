|
TABB, Rose Rose (Raum) Tabb – of Lynn, Swampscott and Chelsea, entered into rest on April 15, 2020, at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Morris Tabb. Devoted mother of Charles Tabb (Randi Fox Tabb) of Penfield, NY and Rhonda Tabb of Brockton, MA. Cherished grandmother of Jamie Tabb (Bianchi Suarez), Jesse Tabb (Andrea Tabb) and Joshua Tabb (Amanda Lavergne-Tabb); Courtney Radin, and Brett Radin. Treasured great-grandmother of Eli, Isabelle, Bryce and Zachary Tabb. Loving sister of the late Norman (Mabel) Raum and sister-in-law of Robert and Lena Tabachnick. Rose was the daughter of the late Morris and Dora (Rutisefsky) Raum. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, who adored her. Rose grew up in Lynn, graduated from Lynn Classical High School and Simmons College. She worked as a legal secretary. She was a dedicated member of Temple Beth El (later Shirat Hayam) and its sisterhood, B'nai B'rith, and the Eastern Star of the Daughters of the Nile. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and welcomed so many people into her warm and inviting home over the years. She cherished her time spent with family and friends above all else. Funeral Services are private due to regulations imposed by the oronavirus pandemic. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Employee Assistance Fund of Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home, 17 Lafayette Avenue, Chelsea, MA 02150 or via https://chelseajewish.org/employee-assistance-fund/ For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020