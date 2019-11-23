|
TOSCANO, Rose Died peacefully on Nov. 16, after an extended illness. Rose was born June 23, 1926 in O'Toole, W. Virginia to parents Dominick and Mary. She was predeceased by brothers Anthony, Nuncio, Frank, sisters Louise Liotine and Catherine (Kay) Toscano. Rose's first career was that of a seamstress. She not only worked in the garment industry for 40 years, but she would also make clothes for family, friends and herself. Rose's second career was being a mail clerk for John Hancock Life Insurance, Boston. This job delighted Rose, as she was able to deliver mail and greet and chat with many employees, one of her favorites being the President of John Hancock. Rose was a very social woman. She loved to sing and dance at social gatherings. Her large extended family always requested her song and dance routine to "Tiny Bubbles." She will be remembered for this special talent by her many nieces, nephews and their families. Rose loved all her nieces and nephews and treated them as her own children. Rose recently resided at Brightview, Danvers, Memory Care Unit, where she was well taken care of. The staff affectionately called her "Ma." In return, she considered all members of the staff as her daughters. Rose always greeted everyone with a warm smile and a hello. She took pride in her task of folding the napkins for the dining room and was the only one that could fold them the correct way. If they were too wrinkled, she would reject them and have them sent back to the laundry. Rose was a faithful communicant of her parish church, St. Catherine of Genoa, Somerville. She donated much of her time to church activities. She also volunteered at Medical Missionaries of Mary, Somerville. "Naturally……there is always room for dessert!" Donations may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements made by C.R. Lyons & Sons, Funeral Directors, DANVERS and are incomplete at this time. www.LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019