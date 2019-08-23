|
WEEKS, Rose (Jacobs) Of Revere, formerly of Wakefield, Aug. 21. Beloved wife of the late Warren C. Weeks. Cherished mother of Robert D. Weeks & wife Jamieson of Hingham and the late Michael C. Weeks. Sister of the late Joseph and Robert Jacobs. A Graveside Service will be held at Forest Glade Cemetery, Lowell St., Wakefield on Tuesday, at 11:30. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu
of flowers, donations may be made to Prader-Willi Syndrome Association of New England, 27 Westward Circle, North Reading, MA, 01864. Arrangements in the care of McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook: www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019