Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
Service
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
6:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
ROSE (RUDYK) ZAWIERUCHA


1924 - 2020
ROSE (RUDYK) ZAWIERUCHA Obituary
ZAWIERUCHA, Rose (Rudyk) Passed away peacefully on Monday morning, June 22, 2020, at the age of 95. Rose was born on September 24, 1924, in Kolomyja, Poland. She was the dear daughter of the late Sabby and Maria Rudyk. Rose moved to Germany for work during World War II. After the war, she chose to move to England to wait for her turn to immigrate to the United States. In 1952, she walked onto Ellis Island to become a U.S. Citizen and pursue her American Dream. Rose lived in Massachusetts and then Delaware before returning back to Boston in 1972, where she lived for the next 46 years. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Zawierucha, and is survived by her daughter, Diane Fay, and son-in-law, Michael Fay. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Thursday, June 25th for Visitation, from 4:00-6:00 p.m., immediately followed by a Service at 6:00 p.m. Guests are required to wear masks while in the Funeral Home. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020
