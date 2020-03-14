|
CECCHI, RoseAnn (LaRiccia) Of Norfolk, MA, formerly of Hull and Cambridge, passed away peacefully at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Arnold J. Cecchi for 63 years. Devoted mother of Judith C. Kehoe and her husband Kerry S. Kehoe of Wellesley, Susan C. Siegel and her husband Thomas F. Siegel of Norfolk. Adoring grandmother of Owen, Hali, Colin, Gunnar and Lauren. Loving aunt to David Granai and his husband Eddie DiStasio of Quincy, James Rancatore and his wife Brenda of Billerica, Elaine Rancatore of Waltham, Paul Rancatore of Vero Beach, FL, Lisa Cerci and her husband Keith of Waltham and Laura Julien and her husband Jon of Waltham. Beloved friend to caregivers Mary Lyons of Norwood and Sue Spear of Millis. Born in Cambridge, MA on March 28, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna LaRiccia and sister of the late Joseph LaRiccia. She was raised in Cambridge and graduated from the Cambridge Latin School. She married Arnold J. Cecchi on February 10, 1957. RoseAnn and Arnold started their family in Arlington before moving in 1976 to their summer home in Hull, and then to Norfolk. RoseAnn had a successful 21 year career at the Boston Globe as an Advertising Sales Representative. Arnold and RoseAnn owned the iconic Genoa Delicatessen in North Cambridge and a popular beachfront restaurant called Dad's Place in Hull. RoseAnn was an adoring wife to her husband Arnold, with whom she shared great life experiences and loving memories. She was a devoted mother to her daughters, Judy and Susan. She was funny and warm and the loving center of her family. She always will be remembered as a second mother (known as "Mrs. C") to Judy's and Susan's childhood friends. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren, Owen, Hali, Colin, Gunnar and Lauren. She loved caring for them when they were younger and continued to be a significant part of their lives as they grew older, always embracing them with the utmost love and support. RoseAnn loved music; she played the accordion professionally at a young age and later enjoyed playing piano for family and friends. She was an avid cook and baker and greatly enjoyed hosting gatherings, often preparing her famous Italian meals and bringing together family and friends. She loved the beach and cherished spending summers as a child in Onset and later on in Hull at Gunrock Beach. Her Funeral Mass will be held in St. John's Church, 2254 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, on Wednesday at 11:00AM. A Private Burial will occur at a later date in the MA National Cemetery in Bourne. For directions or questions, or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020