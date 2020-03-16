|
CECCHI, RoseAnn (LaRiccia) Of Norfolk, MA, formerly of Hull and Cambridge, passed away peacefully at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Arnold J. Cecchi for 63 years. Devoted mother of Judith C. Kehoe and her husband Kerry S. Kehoe of Wellesley, Susan C. Siegel and her husband Thomas F. Siegel of Norfolk. Adoring grandmother of Owen, Hali, Colin, Gunnar and Lauren. Loving aunt to David Granai and his husband Eddie DiStasio of Quincy, James Rancatore and his wife Brenda of Billerica, Elaine Rancatore of Waltham, Paul Rancatore of Vero Beach, FL, Lisa Cerci and her husband Keith of Waltham and Laura Julien and her husband Jon of Waltham. Beloved friend to caregivers Mary Lyons of Norwood and Sue Spear of Millis. Due to the current precautions surrounding the Coronavirus, in an effort keep everyone safe, the family has respectfully decided to keep the Visitation and Funeral Services private. The Funeral Mass previously scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 has been cancelled. The Cecchi family is very appreciative of all the heartwarming condolences expressed over the last few weeks. Friends and family are invited to join us for Memorial Service and Celebration of Life at a later date, to be determined. For questions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020