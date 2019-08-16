|
CRESEY, Roseann G. (Aiello) Of Saugus, formerly of Everett, age 78, August 16th. Beloved wife of David R. Cresey. Loving mother of Karen Manning & her husband John of Saugus, David Cresey, Jr. & his wife Lori of Foxboro, Leah Livingstone & her husband John of Quincy. Cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren. Dear sister to John Aiello of Quincy, William Aiello of Dennis, Leonard Aiello of MO, Salvatore Aiello of Billerica, & the late Michael Aiello. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Monday 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Tuesday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118 or at www.rosiesplace.org. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019