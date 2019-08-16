Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSEANN CRESEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEANN G. (AIELLO) CRESEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSEANN G. (AIELLO) CRESEY Obituary
CRESEY, Roseann G. (Aiello) Of Saugus, formerly of Everett, age 78, August 16th. Beloved wife of David R. Cresey. Loving mother of Karen Manning & her husband John of Saugus, David Cresey, Jr. & his wife Lori of Foxboro, Leah Livingstone & her husband John of Quincy. Cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren. Dear sister to John Aiello of Quincy, William Aiello of Dennis, Leonard Aiello of MO, Salvatore Aiello of Billerica, & the late Michael Aiello. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Monday 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Tuesday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118 or at www.rosiesplace.org. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSEANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now