|
|
DASARO, Roseann J. (Carbone) Age 86, of Everett, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Cherished daughter of the late Carmine and Caroline (Morretti) Carbone. Beloved wife for 67 years of Frank S. Dasaro. Loving mother of the late Frank Dasaro and his surviving wife Vanessa, Nancy Dasaro and her husband Kerry Conner and Robert Dasaro. Adored grandmother of Anthony Dasaro, Melissa Ficarrotta and her husband Joseph, Eric Dasaro and his wife Adele and Nicholas Goodwin. Cherished great-grandmother of Landon, Alexis and Morgan. Caring sister of the late Jerry, Pasquale and Anne Carbone. Also survived by three bonus granddaughters Alyson (Conner) Cassidy, Keri-ann (Conner) Miserandino and her husband Marty and Ashley (Conner) Addesa and her husband Mike along with 6 great-grandchildren, Noella, Conner, Raegan, Millie, Ellianna and Annalise. She will also be greatly missed by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Roseann was a proud retired employee of Harvard University where she worked for 25 years. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services are private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. At the family's request please omit flowers. Donations may be made in Roseann's memory to the by visiting Vazza Funeral Home www.vazzafunerals.com Revere
View the online memorial for Roseann J. (Carbone) DASARO
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020