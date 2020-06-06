Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
71 Warner St.
Medford, MA
View Map
SULANO, Roseann Age 57, of Somerville, June 5, 2020. Beloved and cherished daughter of Giuseppe Sulano of Somerville, and the late Giuseppa "Pina" (Vaisicca) Sulano. Devoted and loving sister of Lisa D. Sulano of Somerville. Further survived by many extended family members and a host of dear friends. Family and friends are respectfully invited to gather at the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, June 10th, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford, at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. As an expression of sympathy memorial contributions may be made in Rosann's memory to the M.S.P.C.A - Angell Memorial, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford - Woburn - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
