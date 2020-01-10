|
|
WEAGLE, Roselyn E. (Richard) Of Waltham. January 8, 2020. Wife of the late Robert C. Weagle. Sister of May Melanson of Lowell and the late Lucy O'Brien, Edgar, Joseph and Yvon Richard, Rita Arsenault and Jeanie Petrie; also survived by many nieces & nephews; grandnieces & grandnephews. Family and friends will honor Roselyn's life by gathering to visit at the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Route 20), WALTHAM, on Monday, January 13th, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020