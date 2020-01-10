Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSELYN WEAGLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSELYN E. (RICHARD) WEAGLE


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSELYN E. (RICHARD) WEAGLE Obituary
WEAGLE, Roselyn E. (Richard) Of Waltham. January 8, 2020. Wife of the late Robert C. Weagle. Sister of May Melanson of Lowell and the late Lucy O'Brien, Edgar, Joseph and Yvon Richard, Rita Arsenault and Jeanie Petrie; also survived by many nieces & nephews; grandnieces & grandnephews. Family and friends will honor Roselyn's life by gathering to visit at the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Route 20), WALTHAM, on Monday, January 13th, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSELYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -