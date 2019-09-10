|
|
HURLEY, Rosemarie A. (Kelly) Age 88, of Whitman, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband Leo F. Hurley. Her four sons, James Hurley of Boston, Thomas Hurley of Falmouth, Steven Hurley of Boston and Paul Hurley of Plymouth. Sister of Marilyn Nickley of Abington, John Kelly of Quincy, Joseph Kelly of Boston, and the late Jeanne Richter, Margaret Kelly, and Dianne Herr. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends invited to Visiting Hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., WHITMAN, on Friday, Sept. 13th 4-8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be Saturday, Sept. 14th in Holy Ghost Church, Whitman at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at St. James Cemetery, Whitman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul
svdpusa.org or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America alzfdn.org. For directions or to send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019