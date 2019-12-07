|
|
LANE, Rosemarie A. (Sullivan) Of Burlington, formerly of Charlestown, December 6. Beloved wife of 54 years of Walter F. Loving mother of Timothy F. & his wife Laura and Patrick M. & his wife Michelle all of Roslindale. Proud grandmother of Taylor and Ryan Lane. Sister of the late William, Henry, and Leroy Sullivan. Godmother of Karen Malone & her husband Michael and children Andrea & Kyle of Billerica. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128, Woburn side), on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Rosemarie's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Stjude.org For directions obituary & online guestbook see, www.saint-malachy.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019