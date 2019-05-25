RUSSELL, Rosemarie C. Rosemarie C. Russell Rosemarie C. Russell passed away on May 22, 2019, under hospice care in Washington, DC. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Russell, and all of her siblings; John, Thomas and Lorraine Caulfield, and Marguerite Shine. She is survived by her two daughters, Gail and her husband Ted Blandy of Haverford, Pennsylvania, and Elise and her husband Bob Liguori of Takoma Park, Maryland. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Lydia and her husband Travis Gaylord of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Graham Blandy and his fiancé, Dana Henze of Springdale, Utah, along with two great-grandchildren, Max and Poppy Gaylord and six nieces and nephews. Born in 1927 in Boston, to Margaret and Martin Caulfield, Rosemarie grew up in Waban and attended Lasell Junior College in Auburndale, studying painting and interior design. At a party in Quonset Point, Rhode Island in 1951, Rosemarie met a young naval aviator who would become the love of her life. Rosemarie and John spent the early years of their marriage in Pensacola, Florida where they had their first child, Gail. They later moved to Massachusetts, raising their family in Marblehead. Rosemarie grew to love living on the North Shore by the ocean. She was a longtime member of the Sea Spray Garden Club and the Swampscott Beach Club. She moved to Washington, DC in 2003 to be closer to her daughters. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosemarie's memory to Fisher House Bethesda (Walter Reed National Military Medical Center), 24 Stokes Road, Building 25, Bethesda, MD 20814-5002.



View the online memorial for Rosemarie C. RUSSELL Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019