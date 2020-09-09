1/1
ROSEMARIE (TARANTO) COLARUSSO
1941 - 2020
COLARUSSO, Rosemarie (Taranto) Of Holiday, FL, and Melrose, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 7, 2020 at the age of 79. Born in Malden on January 14, 1941 to the late Anthony Taranto and Josephine (Maurice) Silverman. Beloved wife of 51 years to the late Otto Colarusso. Devoted mother of Cheryl A. (Colarusso) Coleman of Ipswich, and Joann Crafts and her husband Maurice of Melrose. Cherished grandmother of Brendan Coleman of Ipswich, Neil Coleman of Peabody, and Jesse Crafts of Melrose. Dear sister of the late Angela Lewis of Revere. Rosemarie had a strong faith and enjoyed attending Mass with her community of friends in FL. She found Christian music to be soothing and listened to it often. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church at 12:00pm. Due to the current spike in Covid-19, and the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and local officials, we are limited to 25 people at a time in the Funeral Home (100 people at church), and social distancing and masks are required. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosemarie's name to Care Dimensions, Ste. B-102, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. For guestbook, please visit

www.buonfiglio.com

Funeral Home

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
