CONZA, Rosemarie (Dincecco) Age 89, of Boxford and formerly of Lynn, died on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Prescott House in North Andover, following a lengthy illness. She was the wife of the late Luigi A. Conza, with whom she shared 66 years of marriage. Rosemarie is survived by her loving children, Gail Marino of Boxford, Celeste Hovannisian and her husband Paul of Pepperell and Michael Conza and his wife Cindy of Nottingham, NH, and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother-in-law of the late David Marino and sister of the late Thomas Dincecco. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), LYNN at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visitation on Wednesday from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosemarie's memory may be made to a . Directions and online guestbook at www.solimine.com