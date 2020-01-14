Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSEMARIE COOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEMARIE (COVIELLO) COOK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSEMARIE (COVIELLO) COOK Obituary
COOK, Rosemarie (Coviello) At 88 years, in Revere, formerly of Chelsea, following a brief illness, January 11th. Beloved wife of over 60 years to the late Ret. Chief Petty Officer USCG Robert L. Cook, Sr. & retired member of the Revere Fire Dept. Cherished mother of Ret. Revere Deputy Fire Chief Ronald S. Cook & his wife, Lisa of Gray, ME, Lynda M. Cook-Clark & her husband Timothy A. Keeter of Swampscott & the late Robert L. Cook, Jr. Devoted grandmother to Jill M. LaCara & husband Richard of Pembroke, Thomas R. Ward & wife Jennifer of Danvers, Robert L. Cook, III & Ronald L. Cook, both of Falls Church, VA. Also lovingly survived by 7 great-grandchildren: Madisyn R. Vieira of Pembroke, Ethan & Brody Ward, both of Danvers, Noah LaCara of Pembroke, Owen Shanbar of Danvers, Tracy & Lucy LaCara, both of Pembroke. Caring mother-in-law of Marie Cook of Pembroke & proud aunt to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Dear sister of the late Theresa Vozella. Family & friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, January 17th in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed with a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.) REVERE at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately. Rosemarie, together with her late husband Robert, owned & operated Tropitana Tanning Salon for 12 years on Washington Ave., Revere. Past President of the Immaculata Guild at Immaculate Conception Parish. ln lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to . For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSEMARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -