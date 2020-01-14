|
|
COOK, Rosemarie (Coviello) At 88 years, in Revere, formerly of Chelsea, following a brief illness, January 11th. Beloved wife of over 60 years to the late Ret. Chief Petty Officer USCG Robert L. Cook, Sr. & retired member of the Revere Fire Dept. Cherished mother of Ret. Revere Deputy Fire Chief Ronald S. Cook & his wife, Lisa of Gray, ME, Lynda M. Cook-Clark & her husband Timothy A. Keeter of Swampscott & the late Robert L. Cook, Jr. Devoted grandmother to Jill M. LaCara & husband Richard of Pembroke, Thomas R. Ward & wife Jennifer of Danvers, Robert L. Cook, III & Ronald L. Cook, both of Falls Church, VA. Also lovingly survived by 7 great-grandchildren: Madisyn R. Vieira of Pembroke, Ethan & Brody Ward, both of Danvers, Noah LaCara of Pembroke, Owen Shanbar of Danvers, Tracy & Lucy LaCara, both of Pembroke. Caring mother-in-law of Marie Cook of Pembroke & proud aunt to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Dear sister of the late Theresa Vozella. Family & friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, January 17th in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed with a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.) REVERE at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately. Rosemarie, together with her late husband Robert, owned & operated Tropitana Tanning Salon for 12 years on Washington Ave., Revere. Past President of the Immaculata Guild at Immaculate Conception Parish. ln lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to . For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020