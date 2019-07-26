|
DiFABIO, Rosemarie A lifelong resident of Revere, MA, died July 24, 2019, at the age of 93. Rosemarie was predeceased by her husband, Robert DiFabio, her parents, Mary and Salvatore Bova, her sisters, Katie Ruzzo and Connie Manganiello and husband Edward, and her brothers Basil Bova, Salvatore Bova and wife Anna, nephew, Edward Manganiello and wife Joan, as well as her beloved grandniece, Katina Ruzzo and niece-in-law, Mary Bova. Rosemarie is survived by her nephew, Tommy Ruzzo and wife Terry, sister-in-law, Lindy Bova, her nieces, Maryann Silva and husband Bob, Marguerite Assad and husband Steve and Melinda Kay Ferrante and husband Steve, as well as her nephews, Anthony Bova and Basil Bova, Sal Bova and wife Linda and Jim Manganiello and wife Wanda. A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 10:00am to 11:30am, followed by a 12:00pm Mass at the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019