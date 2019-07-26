Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSEMARIE DIFABIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEMARIE DIFABIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSEMARIE DIFABIO Obituary
DiFABIO, Rosemarie A lifelong resident of Revere, MA, died July 24, 2019, at the age of 93. Rosemarie was predeceased by her husband, Robert DiFabio, her parents, Mary and Salvatore Bova, her sisters, Katie Ruzzo and Connie Manganiello and husband Edward, and her brothers Basil Bova, Salvatore Bova and wife Anna, nephew, Edward Manganiello and wife Joan, as well as her beloved grandniece, Katina Ruzzo and niece-in-law, Mary Bova. Rosemarie is survived by her nephew, Tommy Ruzzo and wife Terry, sister-in-law, Lindy Bova, her nieces, Maryann Silva and husband Bob, Marguerite Assad and husband Steve and Melinda Kay Ferrante and husband Steve, as well as her nephews, Anthony Bova and Basil Bova, Sal Bova and wife Linda and Jim Manganiello and wife Wanda. A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 10:00am to 11:30am, followed by a 12:00pm Mass at the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSEMARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Download Now