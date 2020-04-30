|
DiGAETANO, Rosemarie (Nuzzo) Of Winthrop, passed away at home after a long illness, surrounded by her family, April 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael DiGaetano. Devoted mother of Ronald DiGaetano, Sr., Rosemarie DiGaetano and Judy DiGaetano Racow and her husband Steven all of Winthrop, Ronald DiGaetano, Jr. of East Boston, Frank DiGaetano of Auburn, ME, and the late Michael DiGaetano and Robert DiGaetano. Dear sister of Natalie Dello Iacono and her husband Michael of NH, and the late Rocco, Daniel, Francis "Sonny" and Camille Nuzzo, Dorothy Gillis and Lorraine "Chickie" Visconti. Rosemarie is also lovingly survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Rosemarie was a former member of the Winthrop Emblem Club #15. Due to the current CDC and Massachusetts Public Health guidelines, funeral service and burial will be private. Donations in Rosemarie's name can be made to the ., Mass/NH Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA, 02452 or to the -MA Chapter, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP. To sign Rosemarie's guestbook, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020