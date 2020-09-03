TUPAY, Rosemarie E. (Ratto) Of Revere, formerly of Orient Heights, September 2. Wife of the late Edward P. Tupay. Loving mother of Joseph Tupay of Pembroke, Paul Tupay and his wife, Lois, of NJ. Dear grandmother of Emma Swartz and her husband, Eric, of NJ, and great-grandmother of their daughter, Sydney Rose. Sister of the late Mildred Ratto. Relatives and friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation in the Bisbee-Porcellla Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Tuesday 10 – 11 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Due to Massachusetts COVID guidelines, face mask and social distancing is required. For directions and condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com