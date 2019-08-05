|
|
DELANEY, Rosemarie F. "Queenie" (Russell) Of Woburn, August 2nd. Beloved wife of the late Paul L. Delaney. Devoted mother of Leonard W., and Linda of Woburn, John H. and Mary of Gardner and Paul L., Jr., and Joanne of Northborough, and former daughter-in-law Mary Smith of NH. Dear sister of the late Harry, Fred, Arthur, Joseph, Leonard and Robert Russell. Cherished grandmother of Sean Delaney and Kelly of Manchester by the sea, Brendan Delaney of South Boston, Patrick and Sheri Delaney of ME, Michael Delaney and Kristina of Arlington, Kathleen Delaney of Melrose, Sarah Beote and Jason of Pelham, NH, Amanda Delaney of Woburn, Anthony Delaney of Amherst, and Cynthia Dalton and Michael of Westminster, MA. Also survived by a great-great-grandchild and many great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Friday, August 9th at 9 a.m. with her Funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday from 4 – 8 p.m. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Donations may be made in Queenie's memory to the . www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019