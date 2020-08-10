|
MARRONE, Rosemarie F. (Innello) Of Quincy, died August 8, 2020.
Daughter of the late John and Sarah (Arico) Innello. Loving mother of Susan Marrone Sokol and her husband Peter of Medfield, Christine Hubbell and her husband Ken of North Andover, and the late John Eddie Marrone. Cherished sister of the late Mary Mirisola, Carmella Goff, Josephine Jacobs, and Joseph, Francis, Anthony, Michael and Lucille Innello. Devoted Grammy of 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Former spouse of the late John M. Marrone.
Rosemarie adored her family and enjoyed spending time outdoors and at the beach. She worked many years as a beautician and a home health aide. She was always smiling and had a kind soul that everyone loved. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rosemarie may be made to The Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Please see www.Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020