GUERRIERO, Rosemarie (Moscato) Of Revere for 51 years, age 80, on April 9th. Beloved wife of Nicholas for 50 years. Mother of Anthony Thomas Guerriero of Lynnfield and Rosanne Guerriero of Reading. Loving granddaughter of the late Rosina Moscato. Also survived by her 2 grandchildren, Karina Rose Olson and Nicholas Anthony Guerriero, her daughter-in-law Diana Ubinas, and her son-in-law Jim Olson, Jr.
Rosemarie grew up in Everett and was a lifelong educator, who taught at the Chandler School for Women in Boston, St. Rose High School in Chelsea, and Everett High School. She was a graduate of Everett High School, Salem State College and Boston University.
Rosemarie was a wonderful family-centered woman, who gave her children and grandchildren unconditional love. In her later years, her grandchildren Karina and Nicholas provided her with much love and joy. She greeted everyone with a smile and was always quick to offer a helping hand to anyone who might need one. Rosemarie was not just a mentor to her students but also to many of her friends and family members. She was a wonderful mother-figure, known for her kindness, warmth, generosity, and famous Italian storytelling and cooking. Rosemarie loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and never missed a loved one's birthday. She will be deeply missed.
In light of the recent developments with COVID-19, all Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Rosemarie's name to The Italian Home for Children. 1-877-71-ROCCO
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020