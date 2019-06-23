Boston Globe Obituaries
DeVito Funeral Home
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
ROSEMARIE J. (TROISI) LAKE

ROSEMARIE J. (TROISI) LAKE Obituary
LAKE, Rosemarie J. (Troisi) Of Arlington, passed away on June 22. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late Robert F. Lake. Loving mother of Robert Jr., and Rachel Lake of Woburn, MA, Gregory and Nancy Lake of Burlington, MA, and Kristen and Ronald Jackson of Cambridge, MA. Survived by her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sister of Dyan Troisi of Arlington and the late Richard Lovering and Joseph Troisi. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Thursday 4-7 pm and to a Funeral Home Service at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org/donate Visit devitofuneralhome.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2019
