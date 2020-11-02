GOWEN, Rosemarie Mary Veronica (McKenna) 1933-2020 (of course). Please add one vote for Joe Biden for US President, American democracy and civil rights! Rosemarie Mary Veronica McKenna Gowen succumbed to natural causes exacerbated by the stress of the occupant of the White House for the last four years and....2020. Rosemarie transitioned on September 28, 2020 surrounded by the undying love of her daughter and son-in law. Rosemarie leaves behind her more than devoted and ever loving daughter, Jennifer Lee Gowen Cuneo, her beloved son-in law Joseph J. Cuneo, cats BG and Honeybun and extended family and friends. Rosemarie most loved her daughter, son-in law, animals, jazz, singing in response to just about anything, politics, native tomatoes, baked stuffed lobster, concord grapes, style, jade, natural stone jewelry, clouds and most of all, appreciated and had a sense of humor in any and all occasions. And she would want everyone to know that not being in her physical body was the only way to stop her from voting in this election! Rosemarie was born in Boston on January 6, 1933 to Margaret (Maggie) McKenna (1906 -2010). Housing, food and clothing were intermittent during childhood, which left her with a lifelong empathy for those in need and forgotten. Rosemarie found a love for jazz in her early teens that led to a passion for civil rights. She worked as a volunteer knocking on doors for the John F. Kennedy presidential campaign and joined civil rights marches. Her love of jazz in Boston in the 1950s and 60s was timely as she worked as a hat check girl and frequented some of the best jazz clubs and after hour clubs of all time, including The High-Hat and her favorite after hours club, The Pioneer, in the South End of Boston, where she met her future husband, hung out and became friends with politicians and jazz greats, including John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr., Nat King Cole, Dizzy Gillespie, Tony Bennett (who gifted her with a cat named Dancer) and others, including her dear friends Sabby Lewis, Lincoln Pope and Erroll Garner (who named his song Solitaire after her, due her habit of playing the solo card game while she listened to him play after hours). Other loved ones and friends that were there to greet her on the other side include her ex-husband, friend and mentor William (Bill) Gowen, lifelong best friend Maureen Cloran, old friends, Sandy Kelly and Billy York, (a proud USPS worker that left her daughter the legacy of a lifelong love of the USPS), her parrots Sid and Jackie, cats Dancer, Tini, Pepsi, KK, Samantha, and dogs Scruffy Duffy and Milly the Beagle. And we both know Jenn's Nana has been waiting for her, too, as her apparition has been sitting in her living room every morning for the last five years! After her daughter Jennifer was born on May 17, 1959, Rosemarie dedicated her heart and soul to providing her with a warm, loving, humor filled home, while raising her to be educated, with a strong moral compass, empathy and patriotism. Her efforts resulted in Jenn having many memories of a happy and secure childhood that included a deep love for her Mommy that never has, and never will leave her. For many years, Rosemarie and her daughter lived in the Chickering Piano Factory in Boston and she was a frequent caller to the Paul Benzequine political talk show on WEEI radio. After raising her daughter, Rosemarie was thrilled to get an opportunity to work for the radio station. She worked as the front desk receptionist and became known as "The Voice" (due to her beautiful speaking voice) and was tapped to do several PSA voiceovers for the station. Rosemarie then took "The Voice" to work for Taylor, Ganson and Perrin, a prominent law firm in downtown Boston. She retired in 2003 and bought a little house in the woods, nearby her daughter and son-in-law in Athol, MA. She has declared that her son-in-law Joe grows the best native tomatoes in the world. And she would know. Rosemarie loved the city of Boston and also treasured her last years in the peaceful and beautiful Quabbin countryside with picture perfect holidays. Rosemarie will be missed every day by those left behind who love her dearly. And her Lovebug wants her Mummy back! In memory, please send donations in her name to Athol Animal Shelter, 450 Thrower Road, Athol, MA 01331. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
