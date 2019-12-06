Boston Globe Obituaries
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Theresa's Church
ROSEMARIE MITCHELL Obituary
MITCHELL , Rosemarie Longtime resident of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain, unexpectedly December 4, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late James and Mary (McCloskey) Mitchell. Loving sister of Mary Holm and her husband Robert of Norwood, James G. Mitchell and his late wife Cheri of Medfield, Margaret Sadosky and her late husband Ron of Enfield, CT, John P. Mitchell and his wife Maureen of Hopkinton, Joseph P. Mitchell and his wife Marcia of Hudson, and the late Teresa V. Mitchell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rosemarie was the former director of human resources at Central Cooperative Bank, Chestnut Hill. She currently worked as a receptionist at Dedham Savings Bank. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Sunday, December 8th, from 2-6pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, December 9th, at 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church, at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook www.pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
