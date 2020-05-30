|
|
PASSAMONTE, Rosemarie (Spera) Of Burlington, on May 27th. Beloved wife of Francesco "Frank" Passamonte. Loving mother of Jonathan and David Passamonte of Cambridge. Dear sister of Catherine Bellisario of Cambridge. Aunt of David Bellisario and Marc Bellisario and his wife Rebecca of Tewksbury. Great-aunt of Brandon and Roman Bellisario. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Daughter of the late Pasquale and Rose Spera (Annecchiarico). In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in memory of Rosemarie to Joni and Friends - Wheels for the World at joniandfriends.org/donate or PO Box 3333, Agoura Hills, CA 91376. Due to the precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON. Visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020