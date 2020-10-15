RYAN, SISTER ROSEMARIE S.N.D. de N. Sister Rosemarie Ryan, age 89, with the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur for 71 years, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, Worcester. Sister Rosemarie was born in Cambridge to John P. and Mary F. (Megan) Ryan. After graduating from St. Mary's High School in Cambridge, she entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She later graduated from Chaminade College in Honolulu with a degree in education and earned a Master's Degree in Education Administration from Antioch University in Ohio. An educator for 45 years, she was principal of St. Aedan School and St. Peter School, both in New Haven, Sacred Heart School in Springfield, and St. Lawrence School in West Haven, CT. Previously, she was a teacher for five years in Waltham, a year in California, and ten years in Hawaii. Her last ministry was as a Director of Religious Education at Christ the King Parish in Rutland, VT. Sister Rosemarie leaves her beloved family of 19 nieces and nephews, 42 great-nieces and nephews, 31 great-great-nieces and nephews, and her religious family, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was predeceased by her sister, Ann Ryan Papi Arnold, and brothers, John P. Ryan, Jr. and Allan A. Ryan, Sr. A period of reflection about Sister Rosemarie will be held on Monday, October 19, at 1:30 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. in St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury. Burial will be in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149.





