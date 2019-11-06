|
SEVELITTE, Rosemarie (Ciampa) Of Medford, formerly of the North End of Boston, November 5. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Sevelitte, Sr. Devoted mother of Joseph F. Sevelitte, Jr. and his wife Robyn of Medford and the late Mark A. Sevelitte. Adored grandmother of Joseph Maxon Sevelitte of Medford and loving great-grandmother of Annabelle Sevelette. Dear sister of Lorraine Naimo and her husband Victor, and Barbara D'Agastonio and her husband Anthony, all of Medford and the late Phyllis Montuori and her late husband Frank. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Visiting Hour at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Friday, November 8, from 9-10AM, followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 10AM. Services will conclude with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019