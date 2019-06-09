|
|
VIRGILIO, Rosemarie (Amato) Of Boston's North End, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Amato. Loving wife of the late Anthony A. Virgilio. Devoted mother of Vivian and her husband Louis Catanzaro of Melrose, Marilyn and her husband Joseph Frissora of North End Boston, Anthony and his wife Therese Virgilio of Lynnfield, Diane and her husband Joseph Cataldo of Revere, and Steven Virgilio of East Boston. Beloved grandmother and great-grandmother of 24 children.
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, from 4-8pm in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated Thursday, at 10:00am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston. To join procession to church, be at Funeral Home by 9am. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2019