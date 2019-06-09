Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
(617) 536-4110
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Waterman-Langone Funeral Home
580 Commercial St.
BOSTON, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Leonard Church
320 Hanover St
Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSEMARIE VIRGILIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEMARIE (AMATO) VIRGILIO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROSEMARIE (AMATO) VIRGILIO Obituary
VIRGILIO, Rosemarie (Amato) Of Boston's North End, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Amato. Loving wife of the late Anthony A. Virgilio. Devoted mother of Vivian and her husband Louis Catanzaro of Melrose, Marilyn and her husband Joseph Frissora of North End Boston, Anthony and his wife Therese Virgilio of Lynnfield, Diane and her husband Joseph Cataldo of Revere, and Steven Virgilio of East Boston. Beloved grandmother and great-grandmother of 24 children.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, from 4-8pm in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated Thursday, at 10:00am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston. To join procession to church, be at Funeral Home by 9am. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
Download Now