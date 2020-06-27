Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for ROSEMARY BOUDREAU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEMARY A. (O'CONNOR) BOUDREAU

ROSEMARY A. (O'CONNOR) BOUDREAU Obituary
BOUDREAU, Rosemary A. (O'Connor) Passed on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Newton, MA at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late John I. Boudreau, Jr. Loving mother of Barbara Demosthenous, Andrée, Danny, Mark, and wife Millie. In addition to her spouse, John, she was predeceased by her son Stephen and daughter Mary "Betsy" Barisano. Dear grandmother of six and great-grandmother of three. Due to the current situation with the Coronavirus, a memorial service will be held later. Those wishing to honor her life can donate in her name directly to the Greater Boston Food Bank or The Pine Street Inn. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

View the online memorial for Rosemary A. (O'Connor) BOUDREAU
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
