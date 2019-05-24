COFFEY, Rosemary A. (O'Brien) Of Norwell, formerly of Braintree, Bellingham, and Neponset, passed away peacefully with her husband and children by her side, on May 21, 2019, at age 75, following a period of failing health. Daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Walsh) O'Brien. She was born in Boston, where she grew up and graduated from St. Ann's Catholic Grammar School, Cathedral High School, and the Chandler School for Women. She was very active in The New Neponset Players. While raising her family, she worked as a congressional aide to Congressman Brian Donnelly from 1979-1993. She later worked in the General Services Administration of the Federal Government. She is the beloved wife of 55 years to William E. Coffey, whom she met while attending Cathedral High School. She is the loving mother of Edward F. Coffey of Holbrook, William C. Coffey and his wife Mary Ellen of Norwell, Tara E. Coffey of Norwell, and Kevin S. Coffey and his fianc?e Stephanie Rigdon of Brookline. Loving sister of Frank O'Brien and his wife Maureen of Canton, and she is the dear sister-in-law of Helen Sullivan and her husband Richard, Mary Trask and her husband Walter, and the late Peggy Hunt and her late husband Martin. Also survived by her devoted grandchildren, Liam, Sean, Bridget, Erin Rose, Gracie, Kevin, Ronan, and Anthony, and many nieces and nephews. Rosemary focused her life on her family. Her most rewarding moments were spent with her husband watching their grandchildren enjoy and excel at their various sporting and other interests. Reposing at the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., BRAINTREE, until 10:00 AM Tuesday, May 28th, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM in St. Thomas More Church, 7 Hawthorn Rd., Braintree. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, May 27th, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM in the Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to DOVE (www.dovema.org), at P.O. Box 690267 Quincy, MA 02269. To leave a sympathy message visit cartwrightfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 25, 2019