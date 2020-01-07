|
GELEP, Rosemary A. (Durkin) Of Milton, formerly of Mashpee and Fitchburg, passed away peacefully, Jan. 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James C. Devoted mother of Dean and his wife Monica, Gail, and Paul and his wife Ellen. Loving grandmother of Emma and Grace. Sister of Thomas and William Durkin. Longtime employee of Cape Cod Radiology Associates. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton, Monday, Jan. 13th, at 10 am. Interment is private. For complete obituary and website, please see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020