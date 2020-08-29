1/
ROSEMARY A. (NICKERSON) ROBERTSON
1932 - 2020
ROBERTSON, Rosemary A. (Nickerson) Of Wakefield, Aug 28. Beloved wife of George F. Robertson. Loving mother of Mary R. Pierandri & husband John of CT, William G. Robertson & Caren of Wakefield, Early J. Robertson & Mina of Lynnfield, and Scott D. Robertson & wife Sheila of Wakefield. Also survived by ten grandchildren and two god children. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Wednesday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, at 11am. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit/guestbook:

www.mcdonaldfs.com

Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
SEP
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
