ROBERTSON, Rosemary A. (Nickerson) Of Wakefield, Aug 28. Beloved wife of George F. Robertson. Loving mother of Mary R. Pierandri & husband John of CT, William G. Robertson & Caren of Wakefield, Early J. Robertson & Mina of Lynnfield, and Scott D. Robertson & wife Sheila of Wakefield. Also survived by ten grandchildren and two god children. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Wednesday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, at 11am. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit/guestbook: