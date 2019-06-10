NICHOLSON, Rosemary Bernadette Of Medford, June 8, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late James J. & Eileen (Dinan) Nicholson. Dear sister of the late Rev. Francis J. Nicholson, SJ, Attorney James O. Nicholson and John D. Nicholson, MD. Rosemary is survived by her 12 nieces and nephews: James Nicholson, Jr. of Woburn, Francis Nicholson of Belfast, Northern Ireland, William Nicholson of Ghana, Mary Rector of Missoula, MT, Eileen McDonough of West Roxbury, Joseph Nicholson of Winchester, Margaret Pacheco of Malden, John Nicholson, Jr. of Marlborough, Kathleen Scherr of Center Ossipee, NH, Susan Niro of Boxborough, Beth Buckley of Raynham and Maura Nicholson of Rome, Italy. Rosemary was a lifelong resident of Medford. She was educated at Girls' Catholic High School in Malden, Lowell State Teachers College, and Boston College where she obtained her Master of Arts degree in education. She was a long time educator and elementary school principal in Medford. Devoted to her faith, Rosemary was very active in the choir at Immaculate Conception Parish in Malden, and later at St. Raphael's Parish in Medford. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Joline Nicholson of Clinton and her very devoted friends, Marie Rizzo and Bernadette Caniff, as well as many grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, on June 12, 2019, at 10:00 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jesuit Community, Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., Weston, MA 02493, to support its ministry of care for elderly and infirm Jesuits. To send an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary