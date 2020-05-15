Boston Globe Obituaries
CIAMPA, Rosemary (Hamilton) Of Saugus, age 71, passed away peacefully on May 6 of complications from Alzheimer's disease. Beloved wife of the late Christie Ciampa, Jr., the love of her life with whom she shared 36 years of marriage until his untimely passing in 2006. Predeceased by her son Christie Ciampa, III. Devoted mother of Kim Ciampa-Maggio & her husband Charles Maggio of Melrose. Cherished Grammy to Alexander & Megan Rose Maggio of Melrose. Rosemary was the daughter of Walter & Mary Hamilton. She was born and raised in Lynn, MA. She is survived by her sister Carole Miller & her husband Frank, her sister Beth Hamilton & her brother Walter Hamilton & his wife Joan. Predeceased by her sister Andrea Bonnevie & her brother Michael Hamilton. Also survived by many cousins, nieces & nephews. Rosemary was even more beautiful on the inside than on the outside. She loved to dance, laugh & spend time with family & friends. She had unending patience, generosity & a kind & loving heart. She loved the beach, especially Cape Cod. Losing her husband at such a young age was devastating but she never let it show, staying strong for her children & especially for her grandchildren who have the blessing of memories of so many fun times spent with her. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosemary's name can be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843 or to a . Due to the current health crisis, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
