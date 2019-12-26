Boston Globe Obituaries
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
COLTIN, Rosemary (O'Malley) Age 70, of Melrose. Retired Lynn Classical High School Teacher. Entered Eternal Rest on December 24, 2019. Dear sister of Myles O'Malley, Jr. Cherished aunt of Catherine Ragan O'Malley. Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), MALDEN on Friday, December 27 at 12 noon. Interment in Temple Emmanuel Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, it was Rosemary's wish that expressions of sympathy be made to Massachusetts General Hospital c/o Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or Jimmy Fund/Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445. For directions or online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019
