Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROSEMARY BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEMARY DOROTHEA O'REGAN BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSEMARY DOROTHEA O'REGAN BROWN Obituary
BROWN, Rosemary Dorothea O'Regan Age 93, was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on June 18, 2019, with full military honors.

Born and raised in Boston, she had been a resident of Scituate, MA since 1967.

Rosemary is survived by her sister Sister Francesca of Kingston; and children, Kevin Brown of Pembroke, Rosanne Hardgrove and husband Steve of Woodbridge, VA, Karen Brown of Weymouth, Janet Coletti and husband Tim of Scituate; and her "smart and good looking" grandchildren, Sean Hardgrove of Seattle, WA, Kelley Stobbs, husband Chris and their daughter Charlotte of Virginia Beach, VA, Kari Hardgrove of Arlington, VA, Evan and Ian Coletti of Scituate.
Published in The Boston Globe from July 12 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.