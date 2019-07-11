|
BROWN, Rosemary Dorothea O'Regan Age 93, was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on June 18, 2019, with full military honors.
Born and raised in Boston, she had been a resident of Scituate, MA since 1967.
Rosemary is survived by her sister Sister Francesca of Kingston; and children, Kevin Brown of Pembroke, Rosanne Hardgrove and husband Steve of Woodbridge, VA, Karen Brown of Weymouth, Janet Coletti and husband Tim of Scituate; and her "smart and good looking" grandchildren, Sean Hardgrove of Seattle, WA, Kelley Stobbs, husband Chris and their daughter Charlotte of Virginia Beach, VA, Kari Hardgrove of Arlington, VA, Evan and Ian Coletti of Scituate.
Published in The Boston Globe from July 12 to July 14, 2019