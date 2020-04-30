|
DOWLING, Rosemary J. (Crowley) Of Savin Hill, Dorchester, died April 28, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late John "Ben" Dowling. Rosemary brought 93 years of happiness to everyone who knew her. Her family feels they were lucky to have a mother who loved them with all her heart. Rosemary fought through life's troubles with a smile on her face. Rosemary was a retired mail clerk for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years. She was a graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School, Class of 1945 where she was described as "A girl beloved by everyone, full of laughter, joy and fun." She received a Bachelor's Degree from Harvard University at the age of 79 years, walking to the Savin Hill station to take the train, through rain, snow and slush for many years. She never gave up and enjoyed two graduation ceremonies in Harvard Yard. Rosemary was the loving mother of Rosemary and her husband Michael McCarthy of Duxbury, Margaret "Chickie" and her husband David Searles of Marshfield, John B., III and his wife Ellen Dowling of North Grafton, and Ralph and his wife Michelle Dowling of Stoneham. Devoted "Nana" of Kerri, Michael, Brian, Christine, John, Charlie, Johnny, Katherine, Daniel, Kevin, and Colleen. Great-grandmother of Ashleigh and Anna. Sister of the late Frances Kovera, Peggy Knox, Ellen Ryan, Joan Flemming, and John Crowley. Survived by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosemary's memory may be made to the , A private Committal Service will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury and a Celebration of Rosemary's Life will take place at a later date. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020