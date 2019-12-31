|
MAHONEY, Rosemary Kathleen (Weidner) Passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her home in Brookline, MA, surrounded by family after losing her second battle with ovarian cancer. Born August 24, 1935 to Walter and Rose Weidner in Chelsea, MA, Rosemary was predeceased by her brother, Walter, and is survived by her husband, John "Kevin" Mahoney, her four children, their spouses, and seven grandchildren. A viewing is scheduled from 4:00pm to 7:00pm for January 2, 2020 at Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington Street, BROOKLINE, MA 02445. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:00am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption, Brookline, MA, to be followed by a Graveside Service at Walnut Hills Cemetery, 96 Grove Street, Brookline. For a full obituary, please visit www.bellodeafh.com In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Rosemary W. Mahoney to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020