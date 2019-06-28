SEE, Rosemary Leach "Posy" Age 88, of Marion, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Posy was a shining star giving grace and love to all with whom she came in contact. Rosemary See was born in Providence, Rhode Island, February 28, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Malcolm and Eleanor D. Leach. She was raised in Taunton, MA, where she lived until she met and subsequently married Frederick P. See on February 17, 1951. Fred and Posy moved to Marion shortly after their marriage where they stayed happily for the rest of their lives. Rosemary's love of people was unique. It showed in everything she did but was especially exemplified in the love lavished on Fred, her husband of 60 years; her children Caroline S. Sheehan (Joseph Sheehan) Frederica See and Peter V. See (Mary Potter See); grandchildren Coleman Sheehan (Lauren Sheehan), Peter Sheehan (Courtney Sheehan) Nina See, Malcolm See (Taylor See) and great-grandchildren Ford, Jack, Hudson and Cora Sheehan. Beyond her family she spent time with friends pursuing her gifts as a gardener, a teacher of needlepoint and a golfer. Posy was completely committed to St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church and The Kittansett Club. She contributed generously her time and talent to both organizations for over 65 years. She will be missed. A Celebration of Posy's Life will be held at St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church, 124 Front St., Marion, on Monday, July 22 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a gift in Posy's memory may be given to St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church, PO Box 545, Marion, MA 02738 or the Marion Art Center, PO Box 602, Marion, MA 02738. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019