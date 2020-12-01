MacKINNON, Rosemary (Thomas) Of Hingham, passed into eternal life on December 1st, 2020 with her family by her side. Rosemary is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, John (Jack) MacKinnon. She was the loving mother of John MacKinnon and his wife Karen of Duxbury, Kevin MacKinnon and his wife Maria of Marshfield, Maryellen McBride and her husband Timothy of Hingham, Michael MacKinnon and his wife Kenna of Oak Park, IL, Julie Houle and her husband Aaron of Hingham and Thomas MacKinnon and his wife Danielle of Duxbury. "Nan" is also survived by her greatest source of pride, her 21 grandchildren, Kailin, Sean and Mara MacKinnon, Marina, Ryan and Amanda MacKinnon, Jack, Liam, Kate, Kenna and Caroline McBride, Owen, Colin, Ian and Fiona MacKinnon, Kevin and Helena Houle and Neil, Maddie, Emma and Olivia MacKinnon. She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Mary Ellen Thomas, and her sisters, Paula Thomas and Patricia Buckley. Rosemary was also adored by her many nieces and nephews. She was a proud graduate of Matignon High School, where she served on the Board of Trustees, and the Boston College School of Nursing. She worked as the school nurse at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham for over 23 years. Rosemary loved spending time with her family in Hingham and at her home in Osterville, MA and spent many Saturdays entertaining friends and family at BC football tailgates at the Heights. She was the consummate hostess for every family gathering. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, December 3rd from 4-8 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated outdoors, weather permitting, at the Church of the Resurrection, 1057 Main Street, Hingham on Friday at 11 AM. Social distancing and masks are required. Burial in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Rosemary's memory to the MacKinnon Family Scholarships at Notre Dame Academy, 1073 Main St., Hingham 02043 or Matignon High School, 1 Matignon Road, Cambridge, MA 02140. See www.Keohane.com
