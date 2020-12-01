On behalf of the Matignon community, I extend my heartfelt sympathy to Jack and the entire MacKinnon family for your loss. Rosemary will be deeply missed by many, especially her spirited 1961 classmates. We are grateful for the way she lived out the Matignon mission and the spirit of Efficiamur Christiferi. May she rest in peace with our Lord.

Erin DiGuardia

Acquaintance