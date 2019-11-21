|
MacNEIL, Rosemary (Maloy) Of Belmont, November 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Patrick C. MacNeil. Devoted mother of Jacqueline Massaro and her husband Anthony of Winchester; Laurie Haig and her husband Scott of Wellesley and Michael MacNeil and his wife Demorie of Watertown. Loving Grammy of Lily, Charlotte and Ryan Haig; Anthony and Cameron Massaro and Abby Rose and Emma Mary MacNeil. Sister of Paul Maloy and his wife Tina of Arlington; John Maloy and his wife Anne of Medford; Regina White and her husband Jeffrey of Olean, NY; sister-in-law of John Pawlika of Marlborough and Michael Bonacci of Cambridge. Predeceased by her sister Christine Bonacci and Jean Pawlika. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 22, 2019