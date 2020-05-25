|
MONROE, Rosemary Parkins Age 86, of Acton. Died May 3 in Concord of Covid-19. Born May 24, 1933 in Boston, daughter of Dr. Leroy E. Parkins and Lida Tennant Parkins. Earning a B.A. from Oberlin and an M.A. from Case Western Reserve, she taught French and EFL. She was musical, athletic, an avid reader, and an internationalist with a sense of social justice. Predeceased by older brothers Ted Parkins and Leroy "Sam" Parkins, she is survived by her husband Larry G. Monroe of Acton, children Jean K. Monroe of Maynard and Michael J. Monroe of Somerville, niece Jennifer McKinnon and nephew Ted Parkins, and granddaughter Nika K. Monroe Kwon. Services are pending.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020