TIERNEY, The Honorable Rosemary S. Former mayor of the City of New Bedford, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her home, in accordance with her wishes, surrounded by her loving children. She was born at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts on April 29, 1932 to Mary (Kirby) and Edward T. Seibert. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, retired Superior Court Judge John A. "Jack" Tierney. She was raised in Milton, Massachusetts, graduated from St. Gregory's High School and Emmanuel College. She received her Master's degree from Bridgewater State University. She taught English in Chaumont, France, where she lived for three years during Jack's deployment as a Judge Advocate General in the United States Air Force. She was a teacher in New Bedford, MA at Keith Junior High, Southern Mass Technical Institute and later became the Director of the Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Skill Center. She served on the New Bedford School Committee for many years and was the Chairwoman of the committee during the contentious teachers' strike in 1976. She was elected the first woman to represent the First District on the Governor's Council and served many years until 1991, when she was elected the first and only woman Mayor of the City of New Bedford. She served three terms. She was thrilled to host Mother Teresa during her visit to the City. Rosemary served, in an unpaid position, as the City's representative to the Regional Refuse District for over twenty years. She was extremely proud of the Crapo Hill Landfill's success which saved the City millions of dollars and generated visits from interested government officials from around the world who sought to copy it. Rosemary is survived by her five children: Attorney Moira E. Tierney, Attorney Sheila M. Tierney-Curry (and her husband, Keith Curry), Attorney and Restaurateur John E. Tierney (and his partner, Robert Brichacek), Dr. Matthew J. Tierney (and his wife, Patricia J. Swain-Tierney) and Kara A. Tierney (and her husband, Dr. Douglas S. Smink); her nine grandchildren: Sara Jacobsen (and her husband, John Jacobsen), Declan Tierney, Keaghan Tierney, Maeve Tierney, Griffin Tierney, Tierney Smink, McLean Smink, Kirby Smink and Finlay Smink; and three great-grandchildren: Gabriel Jacobsen, Theo Jacobsen and Elliot Jacobsen. She is also survived by her sister, Joanne Warren, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dr. James F. and Jean Tierney and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. In accordance with Rosemary's deeply held Catholic beliefs, she is now reunited forever in heaven with her husband, Jack, her parents, her grandson, David N. Sosnowski, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Claire and Bill Burns, her niece, Annemarie Warren, and her nephew, lan Tierney. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday Feb. 22, 2020 at 9 AM at St. Lawrence Church followed by Burial in Riverside Cemetery, Fairhaven. Visiting Hours will be on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 3 to 8 PM at the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park Street, NEW BEDFORD. In lieu of flowers, Rosemary would prefer that you make a donation to either Gifts to Give, 1 Titliest Drive, Acushnet, MA 02743 or to the Missionaries of Charity, the organization founded by Mother Teresa, 556 County Street, New Bedford, MA 02740. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020