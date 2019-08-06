Boston Globe Obituaries
|
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
4 Grove St.
Lynnfield, MA
View Map
ROSEMARY T. (ADDESA) SARCIA


1943 - 2019
ROSEMARY T. (ADDESA) SARCIA Obituary
SARCIA, Rosemary T. (Addesa) Of Lynnfield, MA, formerly of Westford, MA & Sandwich, MA, Aug. 4. Beloved wife of Domenic R. Sarcia. Loving mother of Christine Doherty & husband Joseph of Pelham, NH, Charles J. Sarcia & wife Tierney of Merrimack, NH, Elizabeth Way & husband Ferris of Concord, NC, & Matthew R. Sarcia & wife Martina of North Reading, MA. Sister of Carolyn Faria & husband William of Lynnfield, MA & the late John Addesa & his surviving wife Frances of Monroe, CT. Devoted grandmother of Bryan, Carolyn, Ferris, Lucy, Shealyn, Izabella, & Hanna. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, MA, on Friday, at 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, corner of Grove & Salem Sts., Lynnfield, MA, at 11:30am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home Thursday, 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Care Dimension Hospice, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B -102, Danvers, MA 01923. For obit/guestbook: www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019
