SARCIA, Rosemary T. (Addesa) Of Lynnfield, MA, formerly of Westford, MA & Sandwich, MA, Aug. 4. Beloved wife of Domenic R. Sarcia. Loving mother of Christine Doherty & husband Joseph of Pelham, NH, Charles J. Sarcia & wife Tierney of Merrimack, NH, Elizabeth Way & husband Ferris of Concord, NC, & Matthew R. Sarcia & wife Martina of North Reading, MA. Sister of Carolyn Faria & husband William of Lynnfield, MA & the late John Addesa & his surviving wife Frances of Monroe, CT. Devoted grandmother of Bryan, Carolyn, Ferris, Lucy, Shealyn, Izabella, & Hanna. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, MA, on Friday, at 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, corner of Grove & Salem Sts., Lynnfield, MA, at 11:30am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home Thursday, 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Care Dimension Hospice, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B -102, Danvers, MA 01923. For obit/guestbook: www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019