Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St
Saugus, MA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St
Saugus, MA
ROSETTE C. (VANKEYMEULEN) LOGIUDICE

ROSETTE C. (VANKEYMEULEN) LOGIUDICE Obituary
LoGIUDICE, Rosette C. (Van Keymeulen) Of Peabody, formerly of Saugus & Revere, age 82, February 11th. Loving wife of Domenic LoGiudice, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Beloved mother of Mary LoGiudice-Croce & her husband Wade of Amesbury, Paul Logiudice & his wife Karen of Amesbury, Debra LoGiudice Burnham & her husband Lyndy of Stow formerly of Stratten, NH, Joseph LoGiudice & his wife Laureen of Peabody. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Mahreana & her husband Van, Nicholas & his wife Kathryn, Alex, Erik, Jake, Domenic, Kimberly, John Paul & great-grandmother of Christian. Dear sister of Jeannine Sorrenti of Whitman & the late Marie Mauriello. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., preceded by a half hour Visitation starting at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements by Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home. For directions & condolences BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020
