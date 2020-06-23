Boston Globe Obituaries
ROSILYN (GREENBERG) KAIZERMAN

KAIZERMAN, Rosilyn (Greenberg) Of Walpole, formerly of Canton, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late A. Manuel Kaizerman. Loving mother of Mark H. Kaizerman & his wife Michele of Natick and Robert J. Kaizerman & his wife Maria of Westford. Cherished grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 3. Due to the current health environment, Graveside services will be private and while calling hours have not been scheduled, a remembrance will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in Rosilyn's memory may be donated to the . www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020
