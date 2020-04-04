|
FODERA, Rosina (Passamonte) Of Revere, formerly of Somerville, passed away surrounded by her loving family on April 3, 2020 at the age of 83. Born and raised in Palermo, Italy to the late Francesco and Rosaria Passamonte (Cipolla). Beloved wife of 61 years to Camillo Fodera of Castellammare del Golfo, Sicily. Devoted mother of Gaetano Fodera and his wife Carole of Peabody, Francesco Fodera and his wife Maureen of Lynnfield, Giuseppe Fodera and his wife Melaney of Lynnfield, Rosalia French and her husband Steven of Whitinsville, and Maria Canoy and her husband Shannon of Whitinsville. She was the cherished grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 2. Rosina was one of nine siblings and she is survived by her sister Venera Loureiro of Methuen and her brother Salvatore Passamonte and his wife Diana of NY. Rosina married the love of her life, Camillo in 1959, and together they were the first of their family to leave Sicily to immigrate to Somerville, MA. Together they raised 5 children whom she loved dearly and loved cooking for as they came together frequently for Sunday dinners. Rosina would light up at the sight of her family coming to sit and sing with her at the dining room table. She will truly be missed by all, especially her large extended family who knew and loved her. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19, all Services will be privately held by immediate family. Entombment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosina's name to Christian Assembly Church via Venmo or with this link: https://app.easytithe.com/App/Giving/christianassembly For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons~Bruno
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020