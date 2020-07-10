|
GANDOLFI, Rosina Maria Of Newton, age 91, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020. Rosina was the beloved wife of the late Ettore Gandolfi; the loving daughter of the late Giovanni and Maria Arcuri; the dear sister of the late Carmelina Altieri and husband Michele; Joanne Pucci and late husband Marcello; Joe Arcuri and his wife Rosella; and Vincent Arcuri and late wife Rosetta. She also leaves behind many adoring nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. After emigrating from Italy in 1960, Rosina lived with Ettore on the second floor of a 2-family home in Newton, Massachusetts for most of her life, with her parents living on the first floor. She joined St. Bernard's parish and was an active member, including attending Mass as often as possible and being part of the church's prayer group. She could often be seen walking over the Mass Turnpike bridge on her way to or from church. Her devotion to her faith was unwavering and was the basis of how she lived her life. Although she would eventually need to leave the parish, she still maintained a connection through the wonderful members of the prayer group from St. Bernard's who continued to visit her at 'The Mount.' Just days after her 85th birthday, Rosina suffered a stroke which left her right side paralyzed and she was relegated to a wheelchair. Rather than slowing her down, this seemed to accelerate her zest for life. She moved to the Elizabeth Seton Nursing Home in Wellesley where she made fast friends with both the residents and staff, and she was beloved by all with whom she came in contact. In addition to enjoying participation in arts and crafts, listening to beautiful music ensembles by local school children, and having a continuous stream of family and friends visiting her, Rosina was able to feed her spiritual soul through daily masses, prayer groups, bible studies, and being around a wonderful group of retired nuns who also became her 'sisters.' Her family is forever grateful for the impeccable care given to Rosina by the staff of Elizabeth Seton. Although Rosina did not have children of her own, she had many who called her Aunt, Auntie or Zia. They all have very fond memories of her, but mostly they remember her kindness, genuine love of people and positivity. Her niece, Elizabeth, wrote some lovely thoughts about Rosina, but the following quote embodies who Rosina is/was: When we slow down to walk, when we see the world with wonder and love, when we hold our friends, family, and neighbors in our hearts with only love, Aunt Rose is with us. This is what she taught us, and will always continue to teach us. Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosina's memory may be made to Corpus Christi - St. Bernard Parish, 1523 Washington St., West Newton, MA 02465. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020