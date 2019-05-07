Boston Globe Obituaries
ROSINA (MONACO) (LO STRACCO) DiCIENZO

ROSINA (MONACO) (LO STRACCO) DiCIENZO Obituary
DiCIENZO, Rosina (Lo Stracco) (Monaco) Age 93 of Watertown, May 6, 2019. Beloved wife to the late Davino Monaco & Felice DiCienzo. Loving mother of Frank Monaco & his wife Marie, Louis Monaco & his deceased wife Bette and Maria Mazzola & her husband Emilio and the late Tony Monaco. Cherished grandmother to 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will Celebrate Rosina's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Friday from 4-7 PM and again on Saturday at 8 AM followed by a 9 AM Funeral Mass in St. Jude's Parish, 147 Main St., Waltham. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 8, 2019
